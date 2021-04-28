Man faces endangerment charge after firing shots

A Middlesboro man is facing charges including wanton endangerment after allegedly discharging a firearm in the general direction of another person.

Markel Hubbard, 23, was arrested on Friday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Ryan Collins.

According to the citation, Hubbard fired a pistol in the general direction of a female in the vicinity of a Circle K store. The female stated she attempted to intervene in a domestic incident, at which time Hubbard reached for a firearm and discharged it in her direction.

Hubbard was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of marijuana. He was additionally served with a bench warrant.

Hubbard was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Jimmy Wyrick, 53, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Saturday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Dakota Torstrick.

According to the citation, at approximately 6:37 p.m. Torstrick responded to a call of an individual passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle with the motor running. A search of the vehicle located a pipe suspected to be used to smoke methamphetamine laying in the front passenger seat. Also located were approximately 4 rectangle pills.

Wyrick was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Wyrick was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Roger Ramey, 56, of Bimble, was arrested on Friday by Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Foster. Ramey was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also served with a bench warrant. Ramey was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Marshall Gray, 24, of Arjay, was arrested by Foster on Thursday. Gray was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also served with a bench warrant. Gray was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

• Benjerman Hoskins, 30, of Middlesboro, was arrested on April 20, by Middlesboro City Police Officer J. Partin. Hoskins was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and public intoxication. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.