PUBLIC RECORD April 23, 2021
Property Transfers
• ABC Property Kentucky, LLC, to Brown Acquisition & Development, LLC, property at Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro;
• Jim Tom Williams to Jimmy Rogers Williams, Lots 1-4 BLK 3, Middlesboro;
• Patricia Burnside to Robert V. Costanzo, property at Haywood RD, Middlesboro;
• Odell Asher to Kenny Asher, property at Odell Asher RD, Arjay;
• Shane A & Amy L. Wilder to Robert J Underwood, property at Brownies Creek;
•Marion Curtis Combs to Jack R Godbey, property at 25th Street;
•Danny W. Tuttle to Richard L. Tuttle, property at Meldrum;
• Jane E. Tuttle to Roger W. Tuttle, property at Meldrum;
• Bobby G Slusher to Abigail L. Nierman, property at Calloway RD, Pineville;
• Eddie T Turnder to John D. Hoskins, property at Hances Creek;
• Asher Land and Mineral, LLLP to Leland Stewart, property at Old Cross RD, Banks of Yellow Creek;
• Melissa Ann Reid to Hannah Warwick, property at Big Clear Creek;
• Michelle Lee Kiefer to John Ford Colby Slusher, property at Cumberland Ford Addition, Pineville;
• Kenneth H Rutherford to Dora S Stanley, property at 24th Street, Middlesboro;
• Jesse J & Brenda Buell to Anita K Miller, property at Swanson Road;
• William Murphy & Betty J Buell to Anita K Miller, property at Swanson Road;
• Charles Lamb to Asher Land and Mineral, LLLP, property at Crane Creek-Colmar;
• Dan F Partin to SEKY Construction, LLC, property at TN Ave, Pineville;
• James A Innings to Janice Miller, property at Lynnwood RD;
• EXR LLC to Kurtis Klingbeil, property at Warren RD;
• Vickie Kiefer to Michell Napier, property at Oak St, Pineville;
• Marcia A Kilby to Kelsey C Mason, property at Shillalah Village;
Marriages
• Jonathan Brett Johnson to Summer Lynn Hoskins;
• Jeffery Longanruss Cox to Brooke Ellen Burchfield;
• Aaron Michael Johnson to Bethany Regan Miracle;
• Luther Teague to Christine Lynn Teague;
• Barry Joe Ferguson to Robin Michelle Partin;
• Bryan Scott Wade Ealy to Alicia Danielle Ramsey
Divorces
• Penny Marie Barnett vs Ronnie Eugene Blanton;
• Timothy Allen Richardson vs Sandra Dee Richardson;
• Rebecca Nicole Simpson vs Otis Jesse Simpson;
• John Manis vs Darlene Daniels;
• Stephanie Amanda Earls vs Jeffrey Evan Earls;
• Justin Davis vs Heather Davis
ANI investigation leads to another arrest
A Middlesboro man is facing charges following a multi-agency investigation by the Appalachia Narcotics Investigation Unit. Kirby Wilcox, 54, of... read more