Predicted inclement weather cancels Paws on the Square; Event moved to May 1

The Paws on the Square event set for Saturday, April 24, is now being moved due to rainy weather predicted for the day.

The event will now continue with all activities taking place at the same times as before, but they will be on Saturday, May 1.

The event is being presented by Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter and Main Street Pineville.

Registration will take place on the Patio between the Bell Theater and La Esperanza from 9:45 a.m. until 10:15 a.m, with the Dog Costume contest at 10:30 and the Dog Walk following the contest.