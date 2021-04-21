Sumrall says incoming linebackers will be big for Kentucky

Incoming linebackers Trevin Wallace and Martez Thrower have garnered a lot of attention and will arrive on the UK campus in June with big expectations. However, linebacker coach Jon Sumrall says not to sleep on Luke Fulton, a transfer from Michigan State.

“He is a big, physical, very impressive kid when you see him in person,” Sumrall said. “He has got strength, got size. He just likes to play the game.

“He is an intelligent kid and has some experience in the college football environment. Because he is a smart, tough kid, I think it will really be fun to watch his development.

“I think he can do a lot of productive things in this program and has a really good upside for us. He’s somebody we are definitely glad to have in the program.”

He could be needed even more now after sophomore linebacker D’Eryk Jackson, a player many expected to step in the starting role vacated by likely NFL first-round draft pick Jamin Davis, suffered a season-ending injury in spring practice.

Transferring what a player learns in a classroom setting to production on the field is important for Fulton and every other player Sumrall, a former UK linebacker, coaches.

“I am not real intelligent. I tell the guys they are way smarter than their coach and if I can figure it out, they can figure it out,” Sumrall said.

“Knowledge equals confidence and when you have confidence you can play fast.

“It’s different on defense than offense because it is a reactionary game for us. We like to try and dictate things to the offense on our terms but guys have to understand you have to go do it. It takes time, takes reps. You can know the answer about what to do in the classroom but doing it on the field is a totally separate thing.”