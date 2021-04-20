Man charged with rape of minor

A man is facing a charge of rape after allegedly having sexual intercourse with a minor.

Brian Hopkins, 44, of Middlesboro, was arrested by Kentucky State Police Trooper Keith Baker on Saturday.

According to the complaint, Hopkins had sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old child who is incapable of consent.

Hopkins was arrested at approximately 8:59 a.m. on Saturday. He was charged with second-degree rape and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Walter Mullins, 45, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Sunday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Ryan Collins. Mullins was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and resisting arrest. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Dolly Brock, 42, of Ewing, TN, was arrested on Saturday by Collins. She was charged with third-degree trafficking a controlled substance (three counts), trafficking in legend drugs (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (three counts), first-degree promoting contraband, and tampering with physical evidence. Brock was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Brian Partin, 25, of Ewing, VA, was arrested on Saturday by Collins. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (two counts), third-degree trafficking a controlled substance (three counts), trafficking in legend drugs (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, and failure to wear a seat belt. Partin was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Kirby Wilcox, 54, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Monday by Middlesboro Police Department Officer J. Holder. He was charged with engaging in organized crime and first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (two counts). Wilcox was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.