Christopher Lee Gambrel, Sr., 78

Christopher Lee Gambrel, Sr., age 78, of Ashland City, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents Otis and Ethel Gambrel; sisters Edna Bowman and Phyllis Adkins; and brother Alonzo Gambrel.

Survivors include his wife Barbara Hatfield Gambrel; children Christopher Lee (Cena Michelle) Gambrel, Jr., and Charles Otis (Lisette Wash) Gambrel; grandchildren Kristal Gambrel, Zachary Bolling, Dylan Gambrel, Abby Gambrel, and Christopher Lee Gambrel III; 6 great grandchildren; sister Rosalea (Austin) Norfleet; and brother Ronnie (Beatrice) Gambrel.

Visitation will take place at Anderson & Garrett Funeral Home on Saturday, April 24th from 11 A. M. until the hour of Service at 1 P.M. with Timothy Felts officiating.

Interment at Ever Rest of Cheatham

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project.