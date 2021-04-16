Dolly Jean Taylor, 68 of Pineville, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at her home. She was born in Cary, Kentucky on October 5, 1952, a daughter of the late Howard and Ruth Smith Taylor. Dolly worked as a Deputy Clerk for the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for over 40 years. She was a member of the Cary Church of God of Prophecy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Barbara Taylor; brother-in-law, Jackie Cox; nephews, Mark Lefevers and Michael Cox; and niece, April Cox.

Dolly is survived by her brothers, Billy Taylor and Robert and Joann Taylor; sisters, Diane Cox, Virginia and Glenn Lefevers, Christine and Ricky Daniels and Mary Ann Hensley; nieces and nephews, Penny and Allen Smith, Lora and Calvin Thompson (Nathan Lefevers), Clint and Carrie Lefevers (Chase and Chloe Lefevers), Brad and Tiffany Lefevers (Jayden, Landyn and Kaydance Lefevers), Julie and William Strunk (Grayson Strunk), Nora Cox, Courtney and Tyler Smith (Peyton and Andrew Smith), Jessica Cox (Colton Cox), Dustin Hensley, Heather and Matthew Mullins, Madison and Travis Mosley (Sutton and Kollins Mosley), Luke Taylor and Jacob Taylor; uncles, Roscoe Taylor and Willard Taylor; aunt, Ethel Taylor; special friend, Edith Griffin and a host of other relatives, and many special friends from her work and church.

Funeral services were at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Bishop Allen Lord and Bishop Custer Watts. Music was provided by Lora Thompson, Edith Griffin, Sandy Hoskins, Lonnie Smith, Bonnie Hoskins and Lucy Vertrano Smith. Burial followed at the Farley Cemetery in Himyar. Pallbearers were Dustin Hensley, Tyler Smith, Matt Mullins, Michael Clifton, William Strunk, and Travis Mosley. Honorary Pallbearers were Dr. Steven Morgan, Dr. James Taylor, Clint Lefevers, and Brad Lefevers.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. National Headquarters, 6520 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309-2132 or at www.msfocus.org/Donate.aspx.

The family received friends on Saturday from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Taylor family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.