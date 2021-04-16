Annual all-region basketball teams announced
By Paul Lunsford
Contributing writer
North Laurel sophomore guard Reed Sheppard was named Most Valuable Player and South Laurel’s Jeff Davis was tabbed as Coach of the Year in the annual 13th Region Boys Basketball Coaches Association All-Region Team last week.
Sheppard averaged 30.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the 25-3 Jaguars. North Laurel won the 49th District Tournament.
The Cardinals finished the season with an 18-6 record. South Laurel captured the 50th District Tournament championship.
The all-region team includes:
First Team
Jevonte Turner – Knox Central
Reed Sheppard – North Laurel
Trent Noah – Harlan County
Jordan Akal – Harlan
Connor Robinson – Clay County
Ryan Davidson – North Laurel
Hayden Llewellyn – Corbin
Micah Anders – South Laurel
Cameron Burnett – Bell County
Micah Steely – Williamsburg
Second Team
Matthew Gray – Babourville
Connor Farmer – Clay County
Tyler Cole – Harlan County
Micah Engle – Lynn Camp
Isaac Mills – Knox Central
Parker Payne – South Laurel
Jaedyn Gist – Harlan
Dawson Woolum – Bell County
Clay Sizemore – North Laurel
Senior Academic All-Region
Barbourville – Jordan Collins
Bell County – Andrew Caldwell
Clay County – Connor Farmer, Cole Garrison, Landon Hensley and Connor Robinson
Corbin – Josh Hibbits and Isaac McVey
Harlan – Trey Barnes
Harlan County – Tyler Cole and Josh Turner
Knox Central – Andrew Sizemore
Lynn Camp – Spencer Gilbert and Luke Ledington
North Laurel – Nate Bruner
South Laurel – Micah Anders
Williamsburg – Dalton Davenport and Micah Steely.
North Laurel junior guard Hailee Valentine was named Player of the Year for the 13th Region Girls Basketball Coaches Association.
Lady Jaguars’ Eddie Mahan and Bell County’s David Teague were named Co-Coach of the Year.
Valentine averaged 18.2 points per game for the 24-5 Lady Jaguars.
First Team
Whitney Caldwell– Pineville
Mikkah Siler – Williamsburg
Shelby Stewart – Corbin
Emily Sizemore – North Laurel
Nadine Johnson – Bell County
Rachel Presley – South Laurel
Raigan King – Pineville
Gracie Jo Wilder – Whitley County
Kailey Owens – Middlesboro
Talyah McQueen – Bell County
Caylan Mills – Knox Central
Second Team
Alyssa Gibson – Red Bird
Kallie Housley – Corbin
Ella Karst – Harlan County
Presley Partin – Knox Central
Taylor Asher – Clay County
Kena Ward – Jackson County
Ashtyn Meyers – Bell County
Bree Howard – South Laurel
Darcie Anderson – Whitley County
Halle Collins – Knox Central
Third Team
Jaycie Monhollen – Whitley County
Kylie Noe – Harlan
Chloe McKnight – North Laurel
Brianna Gallagher – Knox Central
Kylee Shannon – Jackson County
Reis Anderson – Whitley County
Mataya Ausmus – Bell County
Aymanni Wynn – Harlan
Natalie Carl – Jackson County
Madison Curry – Clay County
Senior Academic All-Region
Jaycee Lewis – Harlan County
Angel Wynn – Harlan
Alli Thompson – Harlan
Kelly Beth Hoskins – Harlan County
Abby Cornett – Bell County
Summer Partin – Pineville
Sara Kidwell – Bell County
Whitney Caldwell – Pineville
Taylor Asher – Clay County
Raigan King – Pineville
Hailey Napier – Clay County
Bree Howard – South Laurel
Shelby Stewart – Corbin
Reis Anderson – Whitley County
Lauren Faulkner – Corbin
Jaycie Monhollen – Whitley County
Kassydee Owens – Harlan County
Natalie Moses – Whitley County
Dorian Siler – Whitley County
Haley Middleton – Harlan County
Katy Powers – Whitley County
Gladys Thorton – Whitley County
Sabrina Lewis – Williamsburg
Morgan Prewitt – Williamsburg
Emily Rose – Jackson County
Mikkah Siler – Williamsburg
Presley Partin – Knox Central
Katelyn Delk – Middlesboro
Stoops likes tempo, urgency of revamped offense under Coen
As Kentucky enters its final week of spring workouts, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops has been pleased with his team’s... read more