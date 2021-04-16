Annual all-region basketball teams announced

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing writer

North Laurel sophomore guard Reed Sheppard was named Most Valuable Player and South Laurel’s Jeff Davis was tabbed as Coach of the Year in the annual 13th Region Boys Basketball Coaches Association All-Region Team last week.

Sheppard averaged 30.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the 25-3 Jaguars. North Laurel won the 49th District Tournament.

The Cardinals finished the season with an 18-6 record. South Laurel captured the 50th District Tournament championship.

The all-region team includes:

First Team

Jevonte Turner – Knox Central

Reed Sheppard – North Laurel

Trent Noah – Harlan County

Jordan Akal – Harlan

Connor Robinson – Clay County

Ryan Davidson – North Laurel

Hayden Llewellyn – Corbin

Micah Anders – South Laurel

Cameron Burnett – Bell County

Micah Steely – Williamsburg

Second Team

Matthew Gray – Babourville

Connor Farmer – Clay County

Tyler Cole – Harlan County

Micah Engle – Lynn Camp

Isaac Mills – Knox Central

Parker Payne – South Laurel

Jaedyn Gist – Harlan

Dawson Woolum – Bell County

Clay Sizemore – North Laurel

Senior Academic All-Region

Barbourville – Jordan Collins

Bell County – Andrew Caldwell

Clay County – Connor Farmer, Cole Garrison, Landon Hensley and Connor Robinson

Corbin – Josh Hibbits and Isaac McVey

Harlan – Trey Barnes

Harlan County – Tyler Cole and Josh Turner

Knox Central – Andrew Sizemore

Lynn Camp – Spencer Gilbert and Luke Ledington

North Laurel – Nate Bruner

South Laurel – Micah Anders

Williamsburg – Dalton Davenport and Micah Steely.

North Laurel junior guard Hailee Valentine was named Player of the Year for the 13th Region Girls Basketball Coaches Association.

Lady Jaguars’ Eddie Mahan and Bell County’s David Teague were named Co-Coach of the Year.

Valentine averaged 18.2 points per game for the 24-5 Lady Jaguars.

First Team

Whitney Caldwell– Pineville

Mikkah Siler – Williamsburg

Shelby Stewart – Corbin

Emily Sizemore – North Laurel

Nadine Johnson – Bell County

Rachel Presley – South Laurel

Raigan King – Pineville

Gracie Jo Wilder – Whitley County

Kailey Owens – Middlesboro

Talyah McQueen – Bell County

Caylan Mills – Knox Central

Second Team

Alyssa Gibson – Red Bird

Kallie Housley – Corbin

Ella Karst – Harlan County

Presley Partin – Knox Central

Taylor Asher – Clay County

Kena Ward – Jackson County

Ashtyn Meyers – Bell County

Bree Howard – South Laurel

Darcie Anderson – Whitley County

Halle Collins – Knox Central

Third Team

Jaycie Monhollen – Whitley County

Kylie Noe – Harlan

Chloe McKnight – North Laurel

Brianna Gallagher – Knox Central

Kylee Shannon – Jackson County

Reis Anderson – Whitley County

Mataya Ausmus – Bell County

Aymanni Wynn – Harlan

Natalie Carl – Jackson County

Madison Curry – Clay County

Senior Academic All-Region

Jaycee Lewis – Harlan County

Angel Wynn – Harlan

Alli Thompson – Harlan

Kelly Beth Hoskins – Harlan County

Abby Cornett – Bell County

Summer Partin – Pineville

Sara Kidwell – Bell County

Whitney Caldwell – Pineville

Taylor Asher – Clay County

Raigan King – Pineville

Hailey Napier – Clay County

Bree Howard – South Laurel

Shelby Stewart – Corbin

Reis Anderson – Whitley County

Lauren Faulkner – Corbin

Jaycie Monhollen – Whitley County

Kassydee Owens – Harlan County

Natalie Moses – Whitley County

Dorian Siler – Whitley County

Haley Middleton – Harlan County

Katy Powers – Whitley County

Gladys Thorton – Whitley County

Sabrina Lewis – Williamsburg

Morgan Prewitt – Williamsburg

Emily Rose – Jackson County

Mikkah Siler – Williamsburg

Presley Partin – Knox Central

Katelyn Delk – Middlesboro