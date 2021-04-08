Tennessee man arrested on rape charge

A Tazewell, Tennessee, man is facing charges including rape following an investigation by Bell County Sheriff’s Sgt. Patrick Brooks that began in 2016.

Shane Whitehead, 40, was arrested on Tuesday by Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Foster.

According to a press release, an investigation was opened by Brooks in 2016. At that time, Whitehead resided in Kentucky.

Shortly after Brooks’ investigation began, Whitehead left the state and could not be located. At a later date, a separate sexual offenses investigation involving Whitehead was opened in Tennessee. Whitehead was located by Foster at a Mill Creek Road residence.

Whitehead was charged with first-degree rape (victim under 12 years of age) and incest (victim under 12 years of age). He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Jamie Saylor, 44, of Arjay, was arrested on Wednesday by Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Bradley Dye. Saylor was charged with second-degree wanton endangerment and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond;

• Freddie Jones, 54, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Monday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Jeremiah Johnson. Jones was charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration, theft of identity of another without consent, and resisting arrest. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Jimmy Wyrick, 53, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Tuesday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Nick Capps. Wyrick was charged with tampering with physical evidence, public intoxication by a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), second-degree promoting contraband, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) (two counts), and first degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine). He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.