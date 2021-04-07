Ella Jean Mills, 88

Ella Jean Mills, age 88 of Ewing, VA was born September 8, 1932 and passed away Monday, April 5, 2021. She was a member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church. Ella was an avid reader, a forgiving and hard working lady who loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; Charlie and Virgie (Powell) Ayers, husband; Marion “Mickey” Mills, infant son; Charles Raymond Mills, brothers; Chester Ayers and Clayton Ayers. She is survived by her children; Barbara Ann Mills, Billy Ray Mills and wife Barbara, Linda Kae (Mills) Clonce and husband Luther, Sandra Jean Stallard and special friend Gary Carter, Michael Mills and wife Darlene, grandchildren; Jeffery Ian Mills and wife Stacy, Kimiko Stallard, Ariah Brummitt, Logan Taylor Mills and fiancée Katie Johnson, great grandchildren; Drakon Mills, Wyatt, Isaac, and Penelope Brummitt, brothers; Charles Kenneth Ayers and wife Ann, Lewis Ayers and wife Sheila, sisters; Vivian (Ayers) Black, Annie Marie (Ayers) Cunningham, Verda Katherine Ayers, Lois Ayers. She is also survived by special friend Vickie Warf along with several nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Friday, April 9, 2021 from 12 noon until 1PM with funeral services to follow at 1PM in the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel. Burial Will follow in the Arnold Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Mills Family.