Pair face abuse charges

A man and woman are facing charges including criminal abuse after police responded to a prowler report.

Rebecca Erin Williams, 27, of Pineville, and Christopher Thomas Allen, 39, of Pineville, were arrested on Saturday by Bell County Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy Adam Southern.

According to a press release, at approximately 3:17 on Saturday, Southern was dispatched to a residence on Mary Street for a complaint of a prowler. Once at the residence, Southern made contact with Williams who told him 100 people were in her back yard and attempting to break into the residence. She said the people crawled through a hole in her fence. However, there was nobody in the back yard. Southern determined Williams was severely intoxicated, which caused her to hallucinate, which created a dangerous environment for the children in the residence. Allen was inside the residence and displaying the same behavior.

The release also states Williams admitted taking methamphetamine and Suboxone prior to Southern’s arrival. Allen advised he had taken Clonazepam and Suboxone. According to Southern, the children were in close proximity to a hatchet, chemicals and additional items which could cause death or serious injury. Neither Williams nor Allen was capable of caring for children at that time. Southern contacted Social Services to take custody of the children.

Southern was assisted by Bell County Chaplain Ricky Dorton and Pineville City Police Officer Justin Patterson.

Williams was charged with second-degree criminal abuse (child under 12) and public intoxication by a controlled substance.

Allen was charged with second-degree criminal abuse.

Both were lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Shawn Shelby, 25, of Middlesboro, was arrested by Middlesboro City Police Officer J. Partin on Monday. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Richard Gulley, 37, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Sunday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Harris. Gulley was charged with first-degree arson and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.