Cassie Garnett, 87, of Middlesboro, Ky, passed into eternal life on March 27, 2021. Cassie was born in Knox County, Ky on August 16, 1933, to Hubert and Martha Baker.

As a teenager, Cassie’s family moved to a coal camp in Arjay, Kentucky where she met her husband, Herbert Garnett. Together, they raised four children, Donna, Herbert Jr., Debbie and Robin. When Robin was old enough to start school, Cassie began her 32 years of working in the Bell County School System as a Head Start teacher’s aide at Arjay Elementary School. Through the years she worked in many different capacities but ended her career as an Instructional Aide. Some of her fondest memories were working in Mrs. Rita Evans’s Kindergarten class and help her teach children to read which was her passion. Cassie retired in 1997 to care for her husband during his illness. When he passed away, she moved to Middlesboro.

She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She made every effort to support them in everything they did. She attended graduations and extracurricular activities and cheered them on the entire way. Her family was her joy and her life.

As Cassie’s children, we would like to honor her by saying that she was a wonderful and loving mother who had a deep faith in God. We had the great fortune of having her with us for many years. On behalf of our families, we would like to say, “We love you, Mamaw, and we will miss you dearly”.

Cassie is preceded in death by her parents Hubert and Martha Baker, her husband Herbert Garnett, her infant granddaughters, Garnett Ashley and Madison Elizabeth Kelley, siblings, Nora Ketron, Hubert Baker Jr., and Johnny Baker.

She is survived by her children, Donna Hickman and Kelvin Fortner, Herbert Garnett Jr and Patricia Davis, Debbie Thompson and George, Robin Kelley and Bill. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Her grandchildren are Bridgette Myers and Ed, Eddie Stanley, Josh Garnett and Tiffany, Jeremy Garnett, Jamie Thompson, Brett Thompson and Deidra, Tyler Kelley and Andrew Kelley. Her great grandchildren are Anna Myers and Courtney Myers, Brendan Stanley and Jocelyn Stanley, Jonah Craig and Jackson Craig, Madeline Thompson and Lily Thompson.

Cassie’s surviving siblings are Axie Broughton, Pingree Grove, Ill., Dicie Kerr, Bloomingdale Ill, Alta Sanders, Sherrodsville, Ohio, Walter Baker, Evansville, IN., Hilda Spurlock, Amelia, OH, Bradley Baker, Lebanon, OH. She is also survived by her in laws Norma Jean Garnett Hoskins, Emma Garnett and Phyllis Garnett Bronson and an abundance of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to Dr Patel who cared for our mother for many years.

Services will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Dale Turner. Burial will be in Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro.

As mandated all Covid-19 regulations, including masks and social distancing, will be observed.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 Noon until 2:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Garnett Family.