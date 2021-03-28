Flooding update: See flood video of Middlesboro, other areas
Shannon Carpenter Photography was kind enough to share images with us from the weekend’s flooding in Bell County. Here is some drone footage that shows just how devastating the flooding was throughout the community. – Video courtesy of Shannon Carpenter Photography
You Might Like
Flooding hits Middlesboro, Bell County
Heavy rains resulted in flooding in Middlesboro, Bell County, and surrounding areas early Sunday morning. Bell County Judge-Executive Albey Brock... read more