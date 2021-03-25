Sheryl Lynn Marcum, 64

Sheryl Lynn Marcum, age 64 of Middlesboro, KY was born February 9, 1957 in Pennington Gap, VA and passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Middlesboro ARH. Sheryl was a proud member of West Cumberland Baptist Church. She was an Alumni graduate of LMU. Sheryl enjoyed being outdoors and many other things in life but her love for the Lord and her grandchildren were the dearest to her heart. She was preceded in death by her father; Don E. Roy, children; Josh Moore and Vanessa Moore Asher, brother; Jeff Roy and sister; Karen Clouse. She is survived by her mother; Georgia Bell Roy, loving husband of 14 years; John Marcum, children; Jason Moore and Shanita Moore, Brittany Marcum, Timmy (Natasha) Marcum, John Marcum, grandchildren; Ethan Moore, Jas’Ciana Moore, Leslie Asher, Leah Asher, Rachel Asher, Lucas Asher, Kaylee Marcum, Jayden Marcum, Landon Marcum, Taegan Marcum, Cameron Marcum, nieces; Jamie Harrison and Jackie Ellis. She is also survived by her church family and a host of other family members and friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 5PM until 7PM with funeral services to follow at 7PM in the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Pastor Danny Robbins officiating. Music will be provided by Seth Carmichael, Kim Cook and Carl Capps. Graveside services will be conducted Friday, March 26, 2021 at 2PM in the Pace Cemetery, Rose Hill, Virginia. Pallbearers: Ethan Moore, Timmy Marcum, John Marcum, Larry Kyle, Michael Mahan and Jared Slusher. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Marcum Family.