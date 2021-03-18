Bell extension meetings set for March 29
The Bell County Extension District Board will meet Monday, March 29, at 4 p.m. via Zoom or teleconference. The Bell County Cooperative Extension Council meeting will follow at 5 p.m. If you would like to join either meeting, please call the office at 337-2376 ahead of time for a Zoom link or phone number.
