March 18, 2021

Bell extension meetings set for March 29

The Bell County Extension District Board will meet Monday, March 29, at 4 p.m. via Zoom or teleconference. The Bell County Cooperative Extension Council meeting will follow at 5 p.m.  If you would like to join either meeting, please call the office at 337-2376 ahead of time for a Zoom link or phone number.

