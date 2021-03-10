Bill Thomas Baker, 85

Bill Thomas Baker, Sr. age 85, of Cumberland Gap, TN was born in Middlesboro, KY on September 1, 1935. He was of the Baptist faith. Bill was a veteran of the US Navy where he served as a signal man who operated the morse code. He served on the USS Thuban along with other US naval carriers. Bill was a highly preservative of his family land, heritage, and cemeteries. Bill had many hobbies in life, but he loved ancestry and visiting cemeteries where he would find new names to add to his list of ancestors. Bill was certainly a man of his word and had many talents but his passion in life was taking care his wife of 57 years, Lula Bell (West) Baker, until her passing in 2016. In addition to his parents Gladys (Lamb) Baker and Herbert Baker, Sr., he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years; Lula (West) Baker, and brother; Herbert Baker. He is survived by his children; Bill Baker, Jr. and wife Rhonda, Rodney Baker and wife Susan, Brittany Miracle and husband Andrew, grandchildren; Faith Baker, Cage Baker and Austin Baker, special cousins; Sam Lamb, Junior Lamb, Anna (Lamb) Smith and Howard Lamb, special friend; Jimmy Lamb. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends will meet 1:45PM Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the West Memorial Gardens in Cumberland Gap for 2PM graveside services with Pastor Donnie Bannister officiating. Full military honors will be provided by Tri County Veteran Honor Guard. Pallbearers; Bill Baker, Rodney Baker, Austin Baker, Andrew Baker, David Smith and Steve Sledge. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Baker Family.