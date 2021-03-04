Byrd recognized by Bell County Historical Society and Museum

Recently the board members of Bell County Historical Society and Museum voted unanimously to recognize Homer Byrd for his contributions to the organization. Recently he was presented a certificate of appreciation as well as a Lifetime Membership to the Bell County Historical Society and Museum.

Not only has Mr. Byrd been a long-time member and supporter of the Bell County Historical Society, but he also is a published author. His works include “Depression Street” and “Trilogy: Jean’s Story, Musings and The Most Motivated” about life in our area during the 1920s, 30’s and 40’s. He has also regularly submitted articles to the journal “Gateway” and supported the Bell County Historical Society and Museum in a variety of additional ways.

A board member commented “we are fortunate to have people like Mr. Byrd contribute to not only their written works to preserving history, but also their actions. The future of this organization will be better because of Mr. Byrd.”