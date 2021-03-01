Ruth Evelyn Childers, 96, of Middlesboro, KY went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Ruth was born o n July 8, 1924, the daughter of the late John Willis Clark and Martha Amelia Lambert Clark. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence E. Childers; brothers: Otis and Ray Clark; sisters: Vontella Guy, Helen Medley and Geraldine Cornn; an infant brother and infant sister.

She is survived by twin daughters: Brenda (Kenneth) Horton, Middlesboro, KY and Connie (Aldon) Dean, Harrogate, TN; grandchildren: Melissa (Ron) Branscom, Middlesboro, KY, Jeffery Abbott, Clinton, TN, Janie Huddleston, Middlesboro, KY, Benjamin (Dewana) Abbott, Middlesboro, KY, Dusty (Amanda) Abbott, Tazewell, TN, Katie (Josh Middleton) Abbott, Middlesboro, KY, Beth (Reggie) Robbins, Harrogate, TN, and Becky Dean, Harrogate, TN; great grandchildren: Nikki (Damien Gray) Branscom, Middlesboro, KY, Blake (Madison) Branscom, Middlesboro, KY, Connor Huddleston, Lafollette, TN, Cami Huddleston, Middlesboro, KY, Cooper Abbott, Tazewell, TN, Ayla Abbott, Tazewell, TN, Aubree Middleton, Middlesboro, KY, Makaela Hamilton, Harrogate, TN, Dalton Miracle, Harrogate,TN and Makinley Miracle, Harrogate, TN; and great great grandchildren: Maylee Gray and Releigh Gray, both of Middlesboro, KY.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Green Hills Memorial Gardens with Rev. Mike Welch officiating.

