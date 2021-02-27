Frances Melfi Pirani, 102 of Pineville, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Middlesboro. She was born on January 14, 1919 in Brooklyn, New York a daughter of the late Andrew and Colomba Melfi. Frances had been a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Attilo Pirani; her son, Phillip Dennis Pirani; and her grandson, Richard Pirani, Jr.

Frances is survived by her son, Richard Pirani and his wife, Eveline Rego Pirani; her grandchildren, Paula and Robert McCarter, Renee and Jimmy Warren, Duane and Christine Pirani, and Adam and Serena Pirani; her great-grandchildren, Elijah Pirani, Alivia Pirani, Bailey McCarter, Marisa McCarter, Christine Warren, Jessica Smalley, Heather Lewis, Brittany Howard, and Gina Wilson; and her great-great-grandchildren, Eveline Smalley, Athena Smalley, Benjamin Bledsoe, Caleb Wilson, and Chloe Howard.

Private cremation services will be held at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville which is honored to serve the Pirani family.