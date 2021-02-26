Ruth Modeanna Partin, 78

Ruth Modeana Partin, 78 of Pineville, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Mountain View Nursing Center. She was born in Pineville on March 24, 1942, to the late Roscoe and Lucy Webb Baker. She believed in the Baptist Faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Parrott Partin; infant sons, John Parrott Partin and Roscoe Douglas Partin; brother, John Edgar Baker; sister, Geraldine Miller; and dear friend and sister-in-law, Patty Baker.

Surviving family member include daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Scott Hoskins; granddaughter, Ashley Hoskins; great-granddaughters, Hadley Hoskins and Braylee Hoskins; brothers, Billy Ray Baker and Jimmy Wayne Baker; sister, Carolyn Taylor; dear friend and sister-in-law, Dorothy Partin; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A private family service will be held at Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville which is honored to serve the Partin family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.