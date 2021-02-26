Madonna Glee McMullen 1963-2020 Madonna Glee McMullen gently and peacefully departed this earth on November 26th after a long battle with an unrelenting illness. Madonna was born on February 9, 1963 in Benham, Kentucky. She grew up in Cumberland, Kentucky and attended Southeast Community College, obtaining associate degrees in science and arts. Prior to her illness, she worked at Smithfield Foods for ten years. She was welcomed to Heaven by her parents, Ulys Ray McMullen, Sr. and Alma Johnson McMullen. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Amber Glee McMullen; brothers, Ulys Ray (Mary Paula) McMullen, Jr. and Michael Vaughn (Sharron) McMullen; sister, Regina Georgette McCarthy; nephews Ulys Ray (Sara) McMullen, III and Michael Alexander (Kimberly) McMullen; niece, Shannon McCarthy (Anthony) Twilla; and one very special great nephew, Jude Simon Twilla, who adored his sweet Sissy Donnie. In addition to her family, she had an untold number of special friends, all of whom she considered to be family, and many of whom called her mama or MomDonna. Madonna possessed a rare gift of making everyone she met feel loved, accepted, and special. She was a lover of animals, horror movies, and paperback novels. Her unshakable, unwavering faith in our Lord was inspiring, and it was her faith from which she drew both comfort and strength throughout her life. Madonna could change an alternator, properly throw a boomerang, and make a mean broccoli casserole. She was kind. She was caring. She was feisty. She was strong. She was so very much more than a few paragraphs can convey. Her family would like to thank Dr. Kristopher Kimball, and the members of the University of Tennessee Medical Center Gynecologic Oncology team, who supported her fight for nearly three years, and Dr. Neil Barry, III, whose kindness and compassion bolstered her spirit. At Madonna’s request, she was cremated, and the family will announce a celebration of her life at a later date. In the meantime, if you would like to honor our sweet Madonna, please share a memory or photo to her Facebook page. Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the McMullen Family. www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com