Home Federal Bank rebranding to Hearthside Bank

Home Federal Bank is excited to announce that it is rebranding to “Hearthside Bank.” The change signals the century-old bank’s commitment to serving its clients with the same integrity, trust and commitment that it has provided since 1920.

“We want to assure our customers that we aren’t going anywhere, and the bank is not merging or being acquired in any way” President and CEO Alex Cook said. “The name Home Federal Bank and our green logo have served us well for more than 60 years. In 2020, we were honored to celebrate our 100th year of business and felt the timing was right for a refreshing, new look. Hearthside Bank ties into our deep roots in the community but allows us to diﬀerentiate ourselves looking ahead.”

The ownership structure and management team will remain the same, as will the bank’s staﬀ and operations.

Cook said customers can expect the same dependable, personal service. The change better embodies the bank’s values and approach, and it positions Hearthside to serve customers even better in the future.

Home Federal Bank’s new name, “Hearthside” incorporates the stone fireplaces in most of the bank’s branches. It reflects the warm, comfortable, family atmosphere that Home Federal has always provided. The new logo features a hearth and flame in a navy and orange color scheme. These colors were thoughtfully chosen to represent Home Federal Bank’s positioning in both states – Kentucky and Tennessee.

Aside from the name, colors and logo, customers can expect minor changes to services like their mobile app and online banking as the bank transitions to its new brand throughout 2021.

About Hearthside Bank

In addition to Middlesboro, the 100-year-old bank proudly serves Harlan, Kentucky, as well as Harrogate, New Tazewell, Jacksboro, and a loan production office in Knoxville, Tennessee. Home Federal Bank is a subsidiary of HFB Financial. Home Federal Bank, soon-to-be known as Hearthside Bank, is one of the top financial institutions in the area. Member FDIC.