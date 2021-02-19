How to protect your heart when shoveling snow

This week’s cold weather, snow, and ice was a shock to many in communities throughout Kentucky. Extreme temperatures and the exertion that comes with cold-weather activities can be a jolt to the body too. So, before shoveling snow off that driveway or sidewalk, keep in mind some key facts to keep you healthy and safe.

“Cold weather can narrow arteries and put extra strain on your heart,” said Robert Sawyer, MD, an interventional cardiologist associated with Baptist Health Lexington. “People with a history of high blood pressure or heart disease have an increased risk of a heart attack when performing strenuous activities such as shoveling snow.”

Even if temperatures rise above 40 degrees, body temperatures can be lowered when factoring in wind chill and wet clothing from melting snow or ice. “If you participate in heavy outdoor activities remember, your body is already working hard to keep you warm, so try to take frequent breaks and don’t overdo it,” Sawyer said.

Here are four heart-healthy tips to keep in mind when shoveling snow: