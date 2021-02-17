Shoplifting report leads to foot pursuit

A man is facing theft and drug charges after allegedly shoplifting and running from police.

Robert Inman was arrested on Wednesday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Chris Barnes.

According to a press release, at approximately 2:55 p.m. Barnes was dispatched to Walmart in response to a shoplifter. The caller advised Walmart loss prevention personnel were chasing an individual toward Jim Brown’s Supply. Barnes arrived on the scene and observed an individual matching the suspect’s description running north across 25th Street. Barnes exited his vehicle and gave chase on foot, identifying himself as police and telling the suspect to stop. The suspect ignored Barnes’ commands. Barnes caught up with the suspect and detained him. The suspect was identified by Walmart personnel as being the shoplifter. Walmart personnel stated the suspect, Inman, took approximately $519 worth of merchandise. During the arrest, Inman was found in possession of two bags containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Inman was charged with theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In other police activity:

• Brandon McCarty was arrested on Thursday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Ryan Collins.

According to a press release, Collins arrested McCarty at approximately 1:18 a.m. on two active bench warrants. A search incident to arrest located a bag containing a leafy green substance believed to be marijuana. Collins also located a metal spoon with a white substance on it believed to be methamphetamine in McCarty’s jacket pocket.

McCarty was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of marijuana. He was also served with two bench warrants;

• Eric Osborne, 40, of Middlesboro, was arrested by Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Foster on Thursday. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

• Darrell Glosup, 52, of Rockwood, Tenn., was arrested on Sunday by Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Patrick Brooks. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, no operator/moped license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Glosup was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

• Crystal Williams, 39, of Pineville, was arrested on Friday by Kentucky State Police Trooper Josh Messer. She was charged with tampering with physical evidence, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a legend drug, prescription controlled substance not in proper container and non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Williams was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

