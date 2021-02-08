Delores Marie Evans (Dee), 88

Dolores Marie Evans (Dee) age 88 of New Tazewell, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 6, 2021. She was born in Fonde, Kentucky, on July 24, 1932, to the late Elmer and Alberta Sweet Giles. She was a devout Christian and read her Bible daily. In addition to her parents, Dee was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-five years: Don Evans, one son: Warren Keith Evans, and her only sister: Velma Kathleen Giles Moore. Dee is survived by two sons, Richard (Bridgett) and Mitchell Evans, grandchildren: Tara Evans Monyhan (Derek), R. Tyler Evans (Jessica), and Nikki Griffin, great-grandchildren: Ethan and Atticus Monyhan, Andrew and Isaac Griffin, step-grandchildren: Haley, Andrea, Gabrielle, and Brodan, and a beloved niece: Tonya Epperson Greene: along with a host of other relatives and friends. Granny Dee left a legacy of home remedies, fond memories, and a “tell it like it is” matter-of-fact-personality. The family wishes to thank the staff at Baptist Palliative Care in Louisville, KY, for the respect, love, and care they showed our beloved, Granny Dee, and their kindness to her family. In observance of the current Covid-19 guidelines, the family will hold a private graveside service at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

