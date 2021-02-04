Traffic stop leads to trafficking charge
A Pineville woman is facing a trafficking charge after allegedly being found with suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
According to a press release, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, Middlesboro police officer Nick Capps performed a traffic stop on a 2020 Kia. Consent to search the vehicle was granted.
Officers Jeremiah Johnson and Dakota Torstrick responded to the scene to assist Capps. Police located a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine in the right rear passenger seat where Kristina Williams was seated. A digital scale, a ledger, and cash in the amount of $2,740 was also located. A pipe suspected to be used for smoking methamphetamine was located on Williams’ person.
Williams was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In other police activity:
• Jason Ott, 31, of Middlesboro, was cited to court on Tuesday by Middlesboro police officer Ryan Collins. According to a press release, Collins performed a traffic stop on a Chevy Avalanche that was traveling south on KY 25E with no headlights. All six occupants of the vehicle were checked through dispatch for warrants.
• Cheyenne Houston, 20, of Middlesboro, Michael Lay, 34, of Harragut, Tenn., and Blade Keathley, 19, of Middlesboro, were arrested on outstanding warrants. Ott was found in possession of a clear plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine. Ott was cited to court for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, failure to wear seat belts and failure to use headlights;
• Retta Howard, 39, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Tuesday by Middlesboro police officer Chris Barnes. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance. She was also served with bench warrants for first-degree criminal abuse and failure to appear. She was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.
Recycling center updates list of acceptable items
The Bell County Solid Waste and Recycling Center has updated the materials which can be accepted for recycling. According to... read more