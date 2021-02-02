Public Record Feb. 2, 2021
Property Transfers
• Melvin Bolton to Sherry Denise Bolton, property at Renfro Branch, Hwy 190
• Mildred Norton to William L. Johnson, property at 15th Street, Middlesboro
• Darris Wayne Lambdin to Timothy Keith Lambdin, property at Fonde
• Darris Wayne Lambdin to Timothy Keith Lambdin, property at Laurel Fork
• Ella and Ronnie Brock to Kathryn Foreman, property at Tanyard Loop, U.S. 119
• Billy Grant Brown to John Ford Colby Slusher, property at 2.21 Acres
• Benjamin D. and Darlene Redmond to Brian Redmond, property at Johnson Cemetery Road
• Nicholas B. Brummett to Corlin Carpenter, Property at Greasy Creek
• Frank T. Brock to Jacqueline Price, property at Beans Fork
• Robbie Elaine and Timmy Lynn Powers to Jerri Bree Powers, property at Frakes
• David William and Raelene Campbell to Jack Campbell, property at Clear Fork
• Daveena and Carl Long to Jack Campbell, property at Clear Fork
• Helen Margaret Finster to Jack Campbell, property at Clear Fork
• Charlie Hank Myers to Erica Myers, property at Winchester Avenue
• Edward Hollingshead to Thomas E. Sullivan, property at John Taylor Rd, Pineville
• Harold Glen Dye to Bruce Dye, property at Blackmont;
• Linda E. Smith to Joann Baker, property at Tall Oak Trail;
• Bobby L. and Stephanie Minor to Johnny Minor, property at Stephens Branch;
• Anthony L. Caldwell to Anthony L. Caldwell, property at Hwy 66;
• Harrison Norton to Helen Partin, property at Old Pineville Pike;
• Jason Cody Taylor to Garrett Wayne Taylor Jr., property at Harlan/Bell County line, U.S. 119;
• Franklin Ricky Foster to Michelle Y. Howard, property at Hances Creek.
Marriages
• Teddy Lee Osban to Sabrina Carol Sampson;
• James Matthew Partin to Brooke Taylor Slusher;
• Anthony Gregory Maiden to Lauren Paige Lambert;
• Stephen Duane Grace to Cassie Marie Gray;
• Donald Lee Shackleford to Nichole Lynn Davidson;
• Timothy Matthew Dale Mike to Alesha Nichole Buttery;
• Trent Wayne Mason to Amie Mae Hatfield.
Divorces
• Larry Alan Bullins vs. Sherry Lynn Bullins
• Paul Wayne Miracle Jr. vs. Jeanet Malong Miracle
• Joseph Edward Collett vs. Makayla Deelynn Collett
• Justin Austin Simpson vs. Stephanie Lee-Ann Simpson
• Alicia T. Jackson vs. John B. Jackson
• Jerry Mullins vs. Rhonda Mullins
• Robin M. Parker vs. Michael W. Parker
• Debbie Mae Hunley vs. Lawrence Curtis Hunley III
