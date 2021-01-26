Tilmon Partin, 74

Tilmon Partin, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, passed away at the age of 74. He was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky, to Henry and Mary (Griffin) Partin.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all those who have supported them during this time of loss.

Tilmon was continually active at The Community Action Council. He was lead volunteer at the community garden and an active volunteer at the Emergency Food Pantry. The family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider donating in Tilmon’s name to The Community Action Council, C/O Senior Service or Pantry, 710 W. High St., Lexington, KY 40508