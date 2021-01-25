Ashley Beth Hamilton Combs,37

Ashley Beth Hamilton Combs, age 37 years old, Middlesboro, KY entered eternity on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY with her mother and father at her bedside. Ashley was employed by Middlesboro ARH as a Nursing Service Clerk and was previously a restaurant manager at McDonald’s in Mt. Vernon, KY for 20 years. She also worked for Source HOV in Mt. Vernon, KY. Ashley was born on July 9, 1983 at Pattie A. Clay Hospital in Richmond, KY and grew up in Berea, KY where she graduated from Madison Southern High School in 2001. Ashley was also a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Berea. Ky

Ashley was preceded in death by her grandparents: Charles and Julia York of Trenton, Ohio and Edward and Marie Hamilton of Berea, KY; an aunt, Carla Hamilton of Richmond, KY; an uncle, Kenneth Hamilton of Edgewood, MD as well as a cousin, Thomas Hamilton of Edgewood, MD.

Ashley is survived by her fiancée, Scott Akers of Middlesboro, KY; her three children: Nicholas Combs, Keyana Ceasar, and Jordan Akers, all of Middlesboro, KY; a sister, Jennifer Benge of Berea, KY; two brothers: Ryan Hamilton of Middlesboro, KY and Brandon Hamilton of Pineville, KY; her mother, Vicki Thompson (Terry) of Middlesboro, KY and her father, David Hamilton of Berea, KY. She is also survived by many other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life will be 6:30 p.m., Thursday, January, 28, 2021 at the Covenant Methodist Church Family Life Center in Middlesboro, KY with Rev. Chuck Schroll officiating. The family will receive friends 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Covenant Methodist Church Family Life Center.

All State mandated Covid-19 measures will be in place, please wear a mask if planning to attend.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Ashley Beth Hamilton Combs and is entrusted with all arrangements.

Candle Lighting and Guestbook at www.shumatefuneralhome.com