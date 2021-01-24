Lorene Fletcher, 73

Lorene Fletcher age 73 of Shawanee, TN passed away at her home Friday January 22, 2021 with her husband Bobby by here side. She was preceded in death by her mother & father, Edd & Creasie Mayes; sister, Thelma Dills, Brother, Hobert Mayes, Nephew, Ronnie Dills who was like her son; mother & father-in-law, Eugene & Juanita Fletcher.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years: Bobby Fletcher;

Sister: Lottie Johnson of Ft. Wayne, Ind.;

Brothers: Kermit Mayes of Ft. Wayne, Ind.;

Clyde Mayes (Vetris) of Sevierville, TN;

Hugh Mayes (Margaret) of Tazewell, TN;

Lloyd Mayes (Diania) of New Tazewell, TN;

Virgil Mayes (Sandy) of Tazewell,

TN;

Special Great Niece: Haley Thompson;

Special Great Nephew: Alex who spent much time with her and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday January 25, 2021 from 1 until 3 P.M. at Coffey funeral Home in Tazewell, TN with graveside service to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.

Officiating: Rev. Micha Long;

Pallbearers: Scotty Mayes, Michael fletcher, Tim Skaggs, Jeffery Thompson and Bryan Wilder.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.