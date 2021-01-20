Medicare Advantage open enrollment time

Legal aid of the Bluegrass

Each year, between Jan. 1 and March 31, we enter into the Medicare Advantage open enrollment period. During this time of the year, current Medicare Advantage plan members can leave their plan and return to Original Medicare as well as enroll in a Part D prescription drug plan to supplement their Original Medicare.

Members also have the option to switch to a different Medicare Advantage plan during this open enrollment period. Because you are only allowed one switch during this period, it is important to make an informed decision.

Trained SHIP counselors can complete unbiased, free comparisons to provide information about plan options.

Many people on Medicare are interested in vision or dental coverage. Some mistakenly enroll into a Medicare Advantage plan thinking that they are adding dental or vision coverage to their existing Medicare. This is not possible.

They are actually disenrolling from Original Medicare and switching to a private Medicare Advantage plan. If this happened to you, and you want to go back to Original Medicare, now is the time of year when you are permitted to do so.

Additionally, it is important to note that we are currently in the Medicare General Enrollment Period. If you are eligible for, and have not enrolled into Medicare A or B, now is the time to enroll.

Those who missed their initial enrollment period or those who are not entitled to a special enrollment period, must enroll now or be forced to wait until 2022. Call our office to learn more about ensuring you have all the benefits that you need. This is a free service.

If you have questions, contact SHIP. Your local SHIP Program is funded to help you connect with money-saving benefits that many on Medicare are entitled to receive – such as extra help and the Medicare Savings Program!

SHIP is NOT an insurance company and does not sell insurance. For a free benefits checkup, call our Benefits Enrollment Center at 1-866-516-3051 or visit us online at https://lablaw.org/benefits-enrollment-center