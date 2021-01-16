Walter Aubrey Hurst, 89

Walter Aubrey Hurst, age 89, of Royal Oak, Michigan went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 7, 2021. He was born on September 12, 1931 in Fork Ridge, TN, the son of Andrew A. Hurst and Margaret Mae Shumate Hurst. Walter professed faith in Jesus Christ at an early age. He was a graduate of Middlesboro High School and Lincoln Memorial University. He served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a retired accountant of the automotive industry.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law Carl & Retha Hurst Stapleton, and brother Roy Hurst. He is survived by his companion of 54 years, Roger DeNeen, nieces: Sandra (Alan) Killion, Linda (Haston) Ingram, Brenda (Monte) Harris, Debbie (Mark) Engle, Cathy Scalf (Al), Karla Stapleton, Lori (Jaymi) Crossfield, and nephew, Dennis (Linda) Stapleton and a host of great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Although he may be gone from us here, he will always be with us as we remember his gentle loving spirit and warm smile until we meet again.

A private committal service will be held by the family at Green Hills Memorial Gardens at a later date.