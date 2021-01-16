Rev. James Boyd Gray, 94

Rev. James Boyd Gray, age 94, Middlesboro, KY went home to be with His Lord on Thursday, January 14, 2021. He was born on June 24, 1926 at Lone Mountain, TN the son of the late Joseph Gray and Vivia Gray Cole. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Brian Gray; his stepfather, Harve F. Cole; sisters: Lois DeBusk, Louise Good, Faye Renfro, Wilma Jean Cole, and Linda Cole; and brothers: Leon Cole and Larry Cole.

Rev. Gray was saved at East Cumberland Avenue Baptist Church during a revival in 1948 and has pastored numerous churches in the Bell County area. He and his wife, Cleo babysat for many children and shared God’s Love to them. He was a bus driver for the school system for many years and touched the lives of countless children with a smile each day. He cared for each one as if his own.

Boyd is survived by his loving wife, Cleo Harrell Gray; daughter, Shari Boldin; grandsons: Kevin Miller, John Miller, and Michael Boldin, all of Middlesboro, KY; brother, Rev. George (Evelyn) Cole, New Tazewell, TN and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Monday, January 18, 2021 at Green Hills Memorial Gardens with Rev. Danny Robbins officiating. Pallbearers will be Drexel Givens, Kevin Miller, John Miller, Michael Boldin, Curt Sams and Nicholas Capps.

CDC Covid 19 mandates of wearing a mask and social distancing will be observed.

