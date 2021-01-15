Virgie Whitehead, 90 of Middlesboro, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the Pine ville Community Health Center. She was born in Stoney Fork on April 30, 1930 a daughter of the late Dewey Thompson and Sarah Jane Belcher. She had been a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Whitehead; children, Betty Elrod and Janice Whalen; grandson, Kenneth Caldwell; brothers, Rice, Otto and Elihue Thompson; and sister, Nora Lee France.

Survivors include her children, Alice Caldwell, Bernice Harris, Fred Whitehead, Wilma Ogan, Taylor Whitehead and Ronnie Whitehead; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Bergland; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services were on Sunday at 12:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Chapel with Rev. Herstel Belcher and Rev. Darrell Lowe. Burial followed in the Taylor Whitehead Cemetery at Bledsoe with grandsons serving as pallbearers.

