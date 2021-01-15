Gertrude Graves, 96
Gertrude Graves, 96, of Miracle, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at her home. She was born in Bell County on December 4, 1924, a daughter of the late James Corbett Cox and Linda Wilson Cox Hoskins. Gertrude was a believer in the Primitive Baptist Faith and had been a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Melbourne Graves; her daughter, Gail Marie Jones; her son-in-law, J.O. Jones; her brothers, Grover Cox, James Corbett Cox, Jr., and Elvin Hoskins; her sister, Martha Jane Cox; and her stepfather, John M. Hoskins.
Kathleen is survived by her sons, Gary Michael Graves, Gregory Melvin Graves, Glen Mitchell Graves, and Gerald Mark Graves; her grandsons, Joseph Jones and Daniel Jones; her close friends, Sue Hoskins and Elsia Mae Cox; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 2:30 PM at the Lee Cox Cemetery in Miracle. Presiding over the services will be Rev. John Robbins. Pallbearers will be her sons and grandsons.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Graves Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
Virgie Whitehead, 90
