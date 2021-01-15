Gertrude Graves, 96, of Miracle, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at her home. She was born in Bell County on December 4, 1924, a daughter of the late James Corbett Cox and Linda Wilson Cox Hoskins. Gertrude was a believer in the Primitive Baptist Faith and had been a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Melbourne Graves; her daughter, Gail Marie Jones; her son-in-law, J.O. Jones; her brothers, Grover Cox, James Corbett Cox, Jr., and Elvin Hoskins; her sister, Martha Jane Cox; and her stepfather, John M. Hoskins.

Kathleen is survived by her sons, Gary Michael Graves, Gregory Melvin Graves, Glen Mitchell Graves, and Gerald Mark Graves; her grandsons, Joseph Jones and Daniel Jones; her close friends, Sue Hoskins and Elsia Mae Cox; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 2:30 PM at the Lee Cox Cemetery in Miracle. Presiding over the services will be Rev. John Robbins. Pallbearers will be her sons and grandsons.

Graveside services will be on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 2:30 PM at the Lee Cox Cemetery in Miracle. Presiding over the services will be Rev. John Robbins. Pallbearers will be her sons and grandsons.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville.