January 14, 2021

Public Record Jan. 14, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 3:36 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

Public Record

Property Transfers
• Mollie Smith to Middlesboro Bell County Airport, property in Middlesboro
• Shannon Beth and Anthony Scott to Kevin Scott and Raeann Hannah Hensley, property at Black Snake Branch
• James Knuckles to Kevin Scott and Raeann Hannah Hensley, property at Black Snake Branch
• Charlene Knuckles to Kevin Scott and Raeann Hannah Hensley, property at Black Snake Branch
• Lisa Gay Gibbons to Kevin Scott and Raeann Hannah Hensley, property at Black Snake Branch
• Charles Wayne and Pamela Jane Hensley to Kevin Scott and Raeann Hannah Hensley, property at Black Snake Branch
• Anthony E. Black Jr. to Kevin J Bisceglia, property at Wellington Rd, Middlesboro
• Charles C. Jones to Billy W. Cinnamon, property at Greasy Creek
• Donna Darlene Mills to Asa Delone Mills, property at Dorton Branch
• Lola Jewell Bray to Terry Warwick, property near Hwy 74
• Lola Jewell Bray to Terry Warwick, property at Middlesboro
• Brian Keith Taylor to David L. Brown, property at Arlin Hills, Middlesboro
• 21st Mortgage Corporation to Christie Bryant, property at Bill Branch Road, Pineville
• Jimmy R Williams to Brandi Jane Williams, property in Queensbury Hgts area
• Kelly Partin Jr. to Mark Daugherty, trustee, property at Clear Creek
• Jessica Elaine Brantley to Ethel Brock, property in Queensbury Hgts area
• Jeannie M Cox to Joy A Marsee, property at Greasy Creek
• Vicki Jackson to Dana Hubbard, property at Hwy 119
• Albert Baker to Chad Albert Baker, property of Kettle Island;
• David M. Cambrel to Logan Tl Mills, property at Worchester Ave., Middlesboro;
• Charles Wayne Saylor to Loretta Helton, property at Rocky Ridge, Hwy 221

Marriages
• Kevin Ray Daniels to Myra Veronica Ledford
• Billy Jonathan Smith to Erica Miracle Frasure
• David Bradley Combs to Imogene Leah Portillo
• Travis Benjamin Smith to Chanda Kaye McNab
• David Cox to Penny Lee Hansley
• Willie Paul Caldwell to Abigail Grace Risner
• Traver Lee Marsee to Lisa Michel Johnson

Divorces
• Dorothy M Jones vs. Lowell Jones Jr.
• Karen M. W. Clark vs. Darrin F. Clark
• Barbara Lawson vs. Charles Lawson
• Jamie Saylor vs Landon Blake Saylor
• Aaron Jeffery Scott vs. Mindy Sue Scott
• Leonides Lozano Hernandez vs. Isabel Romero
• Brenda Kaye Gabbard vs. Danny Gabbard
• Christopher Wayne Boggs vs Angela Lee Boggs
• Melody Brooke Shepherd Collins vs. Teddy Christopher Collins
• Keith Allen Brock vs. Jamie Marie Brock
• Joyce Hopper vs. Danny R. Hopper
• Shania Marie Hoskins vs. Joshua Lyndell Hoskins
• Danny Rae Lacy vs. Justin Mark Lacy

