Public Record Jan. 14, 2021

Public Record

Property Transfers

• Mollie Smith to Middlesboro Bell County Airport, property in Middlesboro

• Shannon Beth and Anthony Scott to Kevin Scott and Raeann Hannah Hensley, property at Black Snake Branch

• James Knuckles to Kevin Scott and Raeann Hannah Hensley, property at Black Snake Branch

• Charlene Knuckles to Kevin Scott and Raeann Hannah Hensley, property at Black Snake Branch

• Lisa Gay Gibbons to Kevin Scott and Raeann Hannah Hensley, property at Black Snake Branch

• Charles Wayne and Pamela Jane Hensley to Kevin Scott and Raeann Hannah Hensley, property at Black Snake Branch

• Anthony E. Black Jr. to Kevin J Bisceglia, property at Wellington Rd, Middlesboro

• Charles C. Jones to Billy W. Cinnamon, property at Greasy Creek

• Donna Darlene Mills to Asa Delone Mills, property at Dorton Branch

• Lola Jewell Bray to Terry Warwick, property near Hwy 74

• Lola Jewell Bray to Terry Warwick, property at Middlesboro

• Brian Keith Taylor to David L. Brown, property at Arlin Hills, Middlesboro

• 21st Mortgage Corporation to Christie Bryant, property at Bill Branch Road, Pineville

• Jimmy R Williams to Brandi Jane Williams, property in Queensbury Hgts area

• Kelly Partin Jr. to Mark Daugherty, trustee, property at Clear Creek

• Jessica Elaine Brantley to Ethel Brock, property in Queensbury Hgts area

• Jeannie M Cox to Joy A Marsee, property at Greasy Creek

• Vicki Jackson to Dana Hubbard, property at Hwy 119

• Albert Baker to Chad Albert Baker, property of Kettle Island;

• David M. Cambrel to Logan Tl Mills, property at Worchester Ave., Middlesboro;

• Charles Wayne Saylor to Loretta Helton, property at Rocky Ridge, Hwy 221

Marriages

• Kevin Ray Daniels to Myra Veronica Ledford

• Billy Jonathan Smith to Erica Miracle Frasure

• David Bradley Combs to Imogene Leah Portillo

• Travis Benjamin Smith to Chanda Kaye McNab

• David Cox to Penny Lee Hansley

• Willie Paul Caldwell to Abigail Grace Risner

• Traver Lee Marsee to Lisa Michel Johnson

Divorces

• Dorothy M Jones vs. Lowell Jones Jr.

• Karen M. W. Clark vs. Darrin F. Clark

• Barbara Lawson vs. Charles Lawson

• Jamie Saylor vs Landon Blake Saylor

• Aaron Jeffery Scott vs. Mindy Sue Scott

• Leonides Lozano Hernandez vs. Isabel Romero

• Brenda Kaye Gabbard vs. Danny Gabbard

• Christopher Wayne Boggs vs Angela Lee Boggs

• Melody Brooke Shepherd Collins vs. Teddy Christopher Collins

• Keith Allen Brock vs. Jamie Marie Brock

• Joyce Hopper vs. Danny R. Hopper

• Shania Marie Hoskins vs. Joshua Lyndell Hoskins

• Danny Rae Lacy vs. Justin Mark Lacy