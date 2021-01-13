Harvey Barnett, 91

Harvey Barnett, age 91, Taylor, TX formerly of Middlesboro, KY passed away on Monday, Janu ary 4, 2021 at his home. He was born on November 9, 1929 in Middlesboro, KY, the son of the late Robert and Cora Barnett.

Harvey is survived by his wife, Adelina Barnett; and his children: Roy (Patricia) Barnett, Geraldine Small, and Roger Barnett; grandchildren: Jamie Amos Lee and Gary Lee Mason; great grandchildren: Anna Spears, Lee Mason, Gavin and Jailyn Amos.

Harvey worked as an Industrial Electrician in Chicago, Illinois for many years setting up plants. Harvey was transferred to Taylor, Texas where he worked with fiberoptics setting up new plants for the W.L. Gore Company.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Friday, January 15, 2021 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m., Friday, January 15, 2021 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Tazewell, TN.

