Barbara Smallwood Nellis, 97, of Summerville, SC, widow of the late Donald Oliver Nellis, Sr., passed away Friday, January 8, 2021.

Graveside Services were held Thursday morning, January 14, 2021 at 11 o’clock in Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Street, Beaufort, SC 29902.

Barbara was born July 6, 1923 in Middlesboro, KY, the daughter of the late Wortham Irwin Smallwood and Ada Bryant Smallwood. Later in life, she moved to Greensboro, NC, where she attended Women’s College. She received a Nursing Degree from Vanderbuilt University and earned her Phd in psychology from the University of Texas.

Barbara leaves behind her son, Donald Nellis, Jr. of Columbia, MD; daughters, Nancy Nellis of Summerville, SC and Heather Doucette of St. Catherines, Ontario, Canada; brother, Irwin Smallwood of Greensboro, NC; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

