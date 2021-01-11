Clark Sutton, 78, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on January 2, 2021. He was born February 11, 1942 in Harlan, KY to Cloye and Elsie (Noe) Sutton. Clark proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1962 to 1964. He met his adoring wife, Lillie, the day he returned from actively serving his country and they were wed on May 27, 1967. As a plumber by trade, his career was highlighted by owning his own plumbing company before retiring in the early 2000s.

Clark is survived by his loving wife, Lillie Sutton; his children, Eric (Candace) Sutton and Evan (Tammy) Sutton; sister, Gladys White; sister-in-law, June Sutton; his 8 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.

Clark is preceded in death by his parents, Cloye and Elsie Sutton; siblings: Harold Sutton, Everett Sutton, Joyce Turner, and Doris Croley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Indianapolis First Church of the Nazarene at 9401 E. 21st Street.