County records 28 new COVID cases

The Bell County Health Department’s COVID-19 update for Wednesday included 28 new individual cases.

According to the Bell County Health Department, the county reached a total of 1,980 cases, with eight people hospitalized.

Those hospitalized were males between the ages of 46 and 86. Female hospitalizations range from ages 44 to 72.

There were at least 247 active individual cases and 1 active long-term care case.

There have been 37 deaths in Bell County related to COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

The Bell County Health Department recommends the following steps to help slow the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash hands with soap and water before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing, sneezing, or after using the restroom;

• Avoid contact with people who are sick;

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

•Wear a mask when in public and social distancing is difficult.