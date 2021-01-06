On January 4, 2021 Dorothy Mae Goad of Corbin, KY (formerly of Middlesboro, KY) passed away at Laurel Heights Senior Living in London, KY. She was a member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church in Corbin, KY and worked from 1978 at Appalachian Regional Medical Center in Middlesboro, KY until retiring in 2004 as a registered nurse. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Goad; her son, Christopher Goad; her brother, Ira Houston; her father, Lee Houston and her mother, Ruby Houston.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lora Goad Mills and James Mills Sr. of Corbin, KY; her grandsons: James Mills Jr. of Huntington, WV & Joshua Mills of Corbin, KY; her brothers: Jerry Houston, Randy Houston (Missy), and Danny Houston (Jennifer), all of Middlesboro, KY and her sisters: Lois Johnson, Lynn Houston (Wayne Gage); Mary McManaway, all of Middlesboro, KY and Carol Johnson of Corbin, KY.

Funeral services will be at Shumate Funeral Home in Middlesboro, KY and her pastor, Bobby Joe Eaton will officiate her service. Interment will be in Hurst Cemetery. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, she and the family ask that you make a contribution to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children Medical Center — Lexington.

