Man, woman face drug, weapon charges
A man and woman are facing charges including trafficking in methamphetamine following their arrest early Friday morning at a residence.
Candace Riggs, 32, of Middlesboro, and James Lumpkin, 46, of Middlesboro, were arrested by Middlesboro City Police Officer Ryan Collins.
According to a citation, Riggs and Lumpkin were arrested at a residence located at 441 S. 21st Street at approximately 6:41 a.m. on Friday. Police located items including suspected methamphetamine, scales, bags, two pills, a handgun and approximately $3,000 in cash.
Riggs was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (drug unspecified), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (barbituate). She was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.
Lumpkin was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (drug unspecified), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (barbituate) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.
In other police activity:
• Homer Erving, 42, was arrested by Collins on Sunday. He was charged with theft by deception under $10,000, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and failure to wear seat belt. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;
• Bradley McNally, 32, was arrested by Collins on Saturday. McNally was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and no registration plates. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.
First newborn of 2021 arrives at Middlesboro ARH
Middlesboro ARH Hospital welcomed its first baby of the new year born on January 2, 2021. At 3:29 a.m., Gabriel... read more