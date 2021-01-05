Man, woman face drug, weapon charges

A man and woman are facing charges including trafficking in methamphetamine following their arrest early Friday morning at a residence.

Candace Riggs, 32, of Middlesboro, and James Lumpkin, 46, of Middlesboro, were arrested by Middlesboro City Police Officer Ryan Collins.

According to a citation, Riggs and Lumpkin were arrested at a residence located at 441 S. 21st Street at approximately 6:41 a.m. on Friday. Police located items including suspected methamphetamine, scales, bags, two pills, a handgun and approximately $3,000 in cash.

Riggs was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (drug unspecified), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (barbituate). She was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.

Lumpkin was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (drug unspecified), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (barbituate) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Homer Erving, 42, was arrested by Collins on Sunday. He was charged with theft by deception under $10,000, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and failure to wear seat belt. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Bradley McNally, 32, was arrested by Collins on Saturday. McNally was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and no registration plates. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.