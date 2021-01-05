First newborn of 2021 arrives at Middlesboro ARH

Middlesboro ARH Hospital welcomed its first baby of the new year born on January 2, 2021.

At 3:29 a.m., Gabriel Alexander Nash was delivered by Dr. John Williamson, ARH board-certified OB-GYN, at Middlesboro ARH. He weighed 6 pounds and 6 ounces, and was 19 inches long. Parents are Elizabeth and Christopher Nash. The family resides in Middlesboro.

“We want to thank Dr. Williamson and all the nurses for the great care we received,” said Nash.

As the first baby born at Middlesboro ARH in 2021, the hospital gave Gabriel and his family a large, baby bathtub full of items every baby needs including a baby monitor.