Roscoe Isaacs, Jr., 84, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Pineville on April 10, 1936 a son of the late Roscoe Isaacs, Sr. and Bertha Thacker Isaacs Maynard. Roscoe was believer in the Baptist Faith and attended Bethlehem Baptist Church. He had been a Maintenance Supervisor for the Housing Projects.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Patty Isaacs McAninch; his stepfather, Pascal Maynard; and his brothers and sisters, James Isaacs, Luther Maynard, Juanita Schlenk and Eunice Messer.

Roscoe is survived by his wife of 64 years, Cleta Bolton Isaacs; his children, Tommy Isaacs, Della Isaacs, Jimmy (Marilyn) Isaacs, Debbie (Tom) Patterson, Pam Hendrickson (Gary Gray) and Kenny (Leah) Isaacs; son-in-law, Hubert McAninch; brothers and sisters, Kenneth Maynard, Warren (Janice) Maynard, Frank Maynard, Jerry Maynard, Inez Broy, Mary Shelton, Dora Shelton, Judy Terry, Marie Maynard (Dee North); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private Graveside Services will be at Hickory Flat Cemetery in Dorton Branch.

