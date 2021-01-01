Lela Barnett Arnett, 83, of Lexington, KY, passed away December 19, 2020, in the company of her daughter. The death was from natural causes. Lela was born April 18, 1937 to Bessie Mills and Luther Barnett, in Hutch, KY. She graduated Bell County High School in 1955 and was married to Ronald Arlen Arnett just after graduation. They raised their two children in Tampa, FL. Lela is survived by her son, Gregory, of Springfield, NH, and her daughter, Dr. Donna Arnett, of Lexington, KY. She is also survived by her brother, Virgil Barnett, of Hutch, KY and brother-in-law, Marvin Arnett. Lela is predeceased by her husband, Arlen Arnett, and siblings, Harold, June and Phyllis.

Lela loved the arts, and enjoyed her volunteer work with the Tampa Bay Performing Arts Center. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and detailed crafts such as jewelry-making and picture framing. An avid collector, Lela had extensive collections, ranging from jewelry to antique furniture. Lela’s greatest source of joy came from being with her immediate family, nieces and nephews, and their families. She was a devoted mother and delighted in the company of children of all ages.

The family extends special thanks and appreciation to the staff and management of Hartland Hills in Lexington, KY. It was always comforting to hear Lela say that the “they keep me safe.”

In the Spring, Lela will be buried next to her husband in a cemetery in Tampa, FL, A private service will be held at that time.