Deputy arrests man with drugs, money
Suspect also wanted for outstanding warrant
A Bell County deputy made an arrest for an outstanding warrant Tuesday and found more than he expected.
Deputy Frank Foster saw 69-year-old Fred Whitehead of Pineville walking on Highway 25E Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. Knowing that Whitehead had an outstanding warrant from a previous case, Foster stopped to arrest Whitehead.
A search of Whitehead led to Foster discovering a black case containing two bags of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, weighing 3.3 grams, along with a clear bag of marijuana, and two white pills believed to be hydrocodone, according to a statement from the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.
Whitehead was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center and charged with trafficking a controlled substance-1st degree, 1st offense (greater than 2 grams-methamphetamine); possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance-1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified).
Whitehead was also served the outstanding warrant.
How federal legislation breaks down for Kentucky
Gov. Andy Beshear outlined on Tuesday how the new federal COVID relief act passed by Congress will impact Kentucky. During... read more