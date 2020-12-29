Man arrested, facing drug charges and more

A Middlesboro man is facing charges including trafficking methamphetamine following his arrest by Middlesboro City Police on Sunday.

Kevin Simpson, 35, was arrested by Middlesboro City Police Officer Ryan Collins.

According to the citation, Collins performed a traffic stop at approximately 12:31 p.m. on a 1991 Chevrolet S10 near Binghamtown Market. Simpson was found to be in possession of a crystal-like substance, suspected heroin, a substance suspected to be marijuana, a scale, syringes, and $7,510 in cash.

Simpson was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first-degree bail jumping, and possession of marijuana.

Simpson was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Angel Partin, 23, of Middlesboro, was arrested by Collins on Saturday. She was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Partin was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

• Tyler Riddle, 30, of Middlesboro, was arrested by Collins on Saturday. Riddle was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no registration plates, failure to wear seat belts, and violation of a court order. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

• Justin Davis, 37, of Middlesboro, was arrested by Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Franklin Foster on Dec. 22. He was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

• Teddy Osban, 31, of Middlesboro, was arrested by Collins on Dec. 21. Osban was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), operating on a suspended or revoked operator license, and no registration plates. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

• Daniel Griffith, 25, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Dec. 21. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

• Stacy Hubbard, 41, was arrested on Dec. 19. Hubbard was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), license to be in possession, no registration receipt, no registration plates, and failure to wear a seat belt. She was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.