December 29, 2020

  • 32°

COVID death toll continues to climb locally

By joeasher

Published 12:19 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020

The Bell County Health Department’s COVID-19 update for Monday included 16 new individual cases in Bell County, as well as two additional deaths.

According to the Bell County Health Department, Bell County reached a total of 1,739 cases, with one person hospitalized, an 86-year-old male.

There were 120 active individual cases and 17 active long-term care cases. There have been 33 deaths in Bell County related to COVID-19 as of Monday.

The Bell County Health Department recommends the following steps to help slow the spread of COVID 19:
• Wash hands with soap and water before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing, sneezing, or after using the restroom;
• Avoid contact with people who are sick;
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;
• Wear a mask when in public and social distancing is difficult.

Print Article