COVID death toll continues to climb locally

The Bell County Health Department’s COVID-19 update for Monday included 16 new individual cases in Bell County, as well as two additional deaths.

According to the Bell County Health Department, Bell County reached a total of 1,739 cases, with one person hospitalized, an 86-year-old male.

There were 120 active individual cases and 17 active long-term care cases. There have been 33 deaths in Bell County related to COVID-19 as of Monday.

The Bell County Health Department recommends the following steps to help slow the spread of COVID 19:

• Wash hands with soap and water before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing, sneezing, or after using the restroom;

• Avoid contact with people who are sick;

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

• Wear a mask when in public and social distancing is difficult.