COVID death toll continues to climb locally
The Bell County Health Department’s COVID-19 update for Monday included 16 new individual cases in Bell County, as well as two additional deaths.
According to the Bell County Health Department, Bell County reached a total of 1,739 cases, with one person hospitalized, an 86-year-old male.
There were 120 active individual cases and 17 active long-term care cases. There have been 33 deaths in Bell County related to COVID-19 as of Monday.
The Bell County Health Department recommends the following steps to help slow the spread of COVID 19:
• Wash hands with soap and water before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing, sneezing, or after using the restroom;
• Avoid contact with people who are sick;
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;
• Wear a mask when in public and social distancing is difficult.
Kentucky reports 5,309 COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths after Christmas
Kentucky saw its second-highest daily number of COVID-19 related deaths on Christmas Eve, Gov. Andy Beshear said on Saturday, while... read more