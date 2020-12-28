Mae Williams, 104

Mae Williams, age 104, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, December 24, 2020. She was born May 21, 1916 in a coal mining camp in Gatliff, KY to the late Tom C. and Ortha Evans Haun. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Buster Williams; daughter-in-law, Betty Moore Williams; special friends: Alma Branscome, Anna Mae Bennett and Edith Fretwell; and beloved pets: Oliver and Sophie.

Mae was the oldest living member of Old Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Up until the age of 102, when her health deteriorated, she taught the Faith Hope Sunday School Class and faithfully attended three services each week at her church. She was employed several years by Ogle and Bobbie Oxford at the Army Navy Store where she especially enjoyed working with June Mason. Along with church activities, Mae took pleasure in attending the Bell County Senior Citizens Center. She found great joy in being a grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mae’s family was blessed by her godly example and wisdom. She is survived by her children: Brenda Adams, Middlesboro, KY and Rev. Thomas Williams, Paducah, KY; granddaughter: Paige Adams Campbell (William), Middlesboro, KY, Kim Williams Adams (Chris), Savannah, GA, and Christy Williams Melton (Jody), Paducah, KY; great-grandsons: Alex Campbell (Cassidy), Williamsburg, KY and Jacob, Blake and Caleb Melton, Paducah, KY.

The family wishes to acknowledge her two exceptional caregivers, Paula Longworth and Betty Longworth. We are eternally grateful.

Due to COVID, graveside service will be held at Green Hills Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Ray Spicer presiding. Honorary Pallbearers will be Roy Brock, Dr. C. A. Moore, Dan Bayless and the Men’s Sunday School Class of Old Yellow Creek Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to Old Yellow Creek Baptist Church or the Bell County Senior Citizens Center.

The COVID mandate and CDC guidelines of social distancing and masks will be observed at the Graveside.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Mae Williams and is entrusted with all arrangements.

