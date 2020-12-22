Rogers supports comprehensive COVID relief and 2021 federal funding package

U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) spoke on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Monday in support of the $1.4 trillion appropriations bill to fund the federal government through fiscal year 2021, in addition to a $900 billion COVID-relief package which includes a second round of stimulus checks for the American people and urgent support for small businesses. The legislation also advances $20 billion for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, extends the Payroll Protection Program and provides critical funding for all discretionary government operations.

Congressman Rogers gave the following remarks, encouraging his House colleagues to pass H.R. 133, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021:

“This bill is not perfect, but it reflects a fair compromise that includes funding for many important priorities at home and abroad, and vital assistance for all those negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“As Ranking Member of the State-Foreign Operations Subcommittee, this bill provides critical funding for our national security. This includes $3.3 billion in Foreign Military Financing for Israel, and robust support to combat transnational crime and the flow of illegal drugs.

“The bill is also tough on China, as it commits serious resources behind our Indo-Pacific strategy. This includes exposing the censorship and propaganda wielded by the Chinese Communist Party, and countering Beijing’s debt-trap diplomacy through well-funded, open and transparent U.S. development by the Development Finance Corporation and the Countering Chinese Influence Fund.

“This bill also protects our core values. It maintains all pro-life protections from last year and rejects efforts to undo the president’s historic policies that protect the sanctity of life.

“This bill is also great for my district in Kentucky. It provides the resources we need to continue to fight the opioid epidemic—which is now more important than ever. It fully funds my AML Pilot Program, which is truly breathing life back into my southern and eastern Kentucky communities. And it helps our small businesses and so many Kentuckians who are fighting tooth and nail to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

“The package does not have everything we wanted, but it’s a good bill and a fair compromise. I urge my colleagues’ support, and I yield back.”

The legislation is expected to pass both chambers of Congress and be signed into law by President Trump.

For more information about how this legislation will impact Kentucky, follow Congressman Rogers’ on social media and frequently visit halrogers.house.gov for updates.